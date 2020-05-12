Anna Evelyn Jahn, 96
Anna Evelyn Jahn worn to eternal life on May 7, 2020, at the age of 96 at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg. A graveside service will be held today, Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Anna was born on June 1, 1923 in Milwaukee, where she attended Juneau High School. She was an active athlete participating in ice skate racing, swimming, horseback riding, and of course dancing. She was united in marriage to Conrad Jahn on July 27, 1946. They raised four children. For many years the family had gardens, which kept Ann busy canning and making jam. Conrad and Ann could be seen polka dancing for years throughout the community, especially to the Alte Kameraden.
Ann is survived by her children, Ronald (Diane) Jahn, Diana (Steve) Tetzlaff and Robert Jahn; daughter in-law Karla Jahn; brother John Koch; nieces; nephews; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Anna was preceded in death by husband Conrad, son Conrad, parents John and Anna Koch, sister Eleanor (Norbert) Bertling, sister in-law Katherine (Henry) Koch, and sister in-law Rose Koch.
The family would like to give a special thanks of gratitude to all the staff at the Lasata Care Center who cared for Anna the last eight years. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.