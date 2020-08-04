Anne T. White
Anne T. White, 78, passed peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friend at bedside.
Beloved wife of Jim; mother of Brenda (Bob Dafnis) of Glenview, IL, Nancy (Josh Hall) Braintree, MA, “Izzy & Ebony”. Grandmother of Rayna & Fred Hall.
Preceded in death by parents, Edward & Agnes Clarke; Parents-in-law, Alfred & Gertrude White; Brother, Larry Clarke; Brothers-in-law, Daniel & William White.
Further survived by Brother John (Eve) Clarke, Barrington, IL; Sisters-in-law, Lynne White, Chicago, IL, Mary-Louise (Vince) White-Petteruti, Breckenridge, CO, Susan White, Virginia Beach, VA, Paulette White, Dripping Springs, TX; additional nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Anne was a graduate of St. Joseph Mercy, School of Nursing, in Aurora, IL. Most recently practicing as Allergy/ENT Nurse at West Bend Clinic, retiring in 2008. Beloved as a caring and compassionate woman, she dedicated her life to her family, friends, and service of her community.
Anne’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Anne will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Avenue, in West Bend. Father Carlos Londono will officiate and private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Family would like to thank Samaritan Rehab Staff, Allay Hospice (Sonya Fitak), Gary Herdrich M.D. and Judy Wilkins.
In Lieu of flowers, we request donations to Lac Lawrann Conservancy, West Bend, WI or Washington County Humane Society, in Anne’s name appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Anne's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.