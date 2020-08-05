MISSION, TEXAS
Annette H. (Williams) MacFarlane
Annette H. (Williams) MacFarlane of Mission, Texas, and Almond, Wisconsin, formerly of West Bend, died at the age of 83 on Monday, 13 July 2020, at her second home in Texas. Annette was born in August of 1936 in Miller, S.D., to John (JJ) Williams and Margaret (Rishor) Williams. Annette had three brothers and two sisters who were raised in Nisland, S.D. On 13 August 1954, she married Keith MacFarlane in Nisland, S.D. Annette worked at Washington County Community Health in West Bend for many years until she retired to travel the United States with Keith until his passing in 2000. Annette continued to travel until meeting her partner Ray Fallstead. Summers were spent in Wisconsin and winters in Texas. She is survived by partner Ray Fallstead; four daughters: Debra Puestow (Arnold), Judy Bohlen (Joseph), Lynette Bruemmer, Dianne MacNeill (Christopher); eight grandchildren: Jeff & Amy Puestow, Samantha Belzer, Kade Bohlen, Randy Mapes, Travis & Jonathan Bruemmer, Nick MacNeill, and nine great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Keith and her parents preceded her in death, as did two brothers and two sisters.
Annette was a lifelong member of the Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church of West Bend. Celebration of life will be held at Phillips Funeral Home in West Bend on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and service at 1:00 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.