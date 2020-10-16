WEST BEND
Anthony ‘Tony’ John Adornato
Oct. 28, 1940 — Oct. 15, 2020
Anthony “Tony” John Adornato age 79, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in West Bend. He was born on October 28, 1940 in Milwaukee to Lorenze and Frances (nee Spinnato). Tony married his love, Sally Marie (nee Spredemann) on April 4, 1964 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Both were longtime members of St. Mary’s Church and St. Francis Cabrini Church in West Bend. Tony worked at Master Lock for over 36 years. He was a Packer fan, Brewer fan, enjoyed gambling and recently longed to be reunited with his wife Sally who passed away October 26, 2019.
He is survived by his son Todd (Deborah) Adornato, daughter Tania (Kurt) Kinsland; son-in-law Troy Schneider; grandchildren Brittni, Brianna and Bethany Schneider, Adrienne, Olivia, Dominic and Vincent Adornato and Makayla Adornato; sister Josephine Schmitt and his sister-in-law Edna Adornato. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tony is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sally, and his daughter Tina Schneider.
A Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Deacon Mark Jansen officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, October 18th from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m..
Memorials are appreciated to the family.
The family would like the thank Dr. Gwen A. Johnson, nurses, the staff at Aurora Health Care Hubertus and to the caring staff on the second floor at the Samaritan in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com