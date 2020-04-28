Arleen E. Herman, 101
Sept. 15, 1918 - April 16, 2020
Arleen E. Herman (nee Koester) of Grafton passed away surrounded by her daughter and family on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 101 years. She was born on September 15, 1918, in Milwaukee to Wilma and Walter Koester.
She is survived by her daughter, Audrey J. Crowell (Art); her grandsons Adam (Stephani), Joseph (Mary) and Brian (Holly). She also is survived by eight great-grandchildren Ashley, Tyler, Bethany, Chyanne, Corrine, Joseph II, Selia, Deliah; and nieces and nephews and her other “daughters.”
Arleen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; two brothers (Elroy, Milton) two sisters-in-law (Ruth, Elaine); and her nephews Alan Koester and Fred Petersen.
Extra loving thoughts to her church family at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton, her dear friends Bonnie and Jane and her friends at Manchester Heights.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care she received from the Compassus Hospice Care, Dr. Faust and her staff. The visits from Pastor Jim and Chaplain Steve were so much appreciated.
Arleen will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
The Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.