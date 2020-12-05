RICHFIELD
Arlene A. Krueger
Nov. 9, 1932 – Dec. 1, 2020
Arlene A. Krueger (nee: Mueller) of Richfield, passed away December 1, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. Arlene was born on November 9, 1932 to Arthur and Leona Mueller. She had five sisters and 3 brothers. Beloved wife of 68 years to David Krueger.
Loving mother of Cyril (Karen), Scott, Brian (Susan), Daniel, Mike (Patty), and David Jr. (Virginia). She is further survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who were the joy of her life. She will be greatly missed by her dear friend Joyce Wenzel.
A private family service will be held at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Arlene’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, N168-W20152 Main Street, Jackson, Wisconsin 53037 or charity of your choice.