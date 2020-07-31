Armella Schwinn
Oct. 24, 1929 — July 25, 2020
Armella Schwinn was called home to join her family on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She was born on October 24, 1929, in the Town of Farmington to the late Bernard “Ben” and Gertrude (nee Stockhausen) Schwinn.
After working in the accounting department at Amity Leather Products for 28 years, she spent many years caring for her mother and brothers.
During her retirement, she enjoyed travels to Europe and both coasts. She spent many hours in their large garden and hiking with her brothers. She was an avid reader and was a volunteer librarian at the Newburg Library. Armella especially valued time spent at the family cabin on Crystal Lake in Langlade County.
Armella was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Parish in Newburg and was an active volunteer there for many years.
She is survived by loving nieces and nephews who have benefited from her loving example of Christian life over the past 90 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Jerome, Leroy and Robert; and her sisters, Hilaria Schnorenberg and Dorothy Berend.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Deacon Michael Koebel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the Town of Farmington.
Armella’s family wishes to thank the New Perspective and Seasons Hospice caregivers who provided such loving care. She enjoyed being a resident of New Perspective since 2015 and was a member of the Betty’s Harbor family for the past three years.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.