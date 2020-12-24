CAMPBELLSPORT
Arthur A. Ludwig
Jan. 29, 1919 - Dec. 22, 2020
Arthur A. Ludwig, 101, of Campbellsport passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his daughter’s home in the Town of Wayne. He was born on January 29, 1919, in the Town of Osceola, the son of Alfred and Florence Ludwig (nee Keno). On May 30, 1942, Art married Albina P. Scola in Juneau. Art enjoyed driving milk truck and owned his own milk trucking company. He also loved time spent working on his farm. He was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Campbellsport. Art enjoyed baking and canning with his wife, jigsaw puzzles, horses, and listening to Johnny Cash. Most of all he loved the time he spent with his grandson playing cards.
Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie (Paul) Snyder of West Bend, grandson Kurt (Jenny) Snyder, great-granddaughter, Cora, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Art was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Albina; son, Dennis; and two sisters.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 28, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 350 S. Helena St. Campbellsport. The Rev. Paul Cerny will officiate and burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Campbellsport.
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.