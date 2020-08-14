WEST BEND
Arthur Aaron ‘Art’ Schmid
May 13, 1948 — Aug. 12, 2020
Arthur Aaron “Art” Schmid, age 72, of West Bend, Arthur Aaron “Art” Schmid, age 72, of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 13, 1948, in West Bend to the late Arthur and Verna (nee Johnson) Schmid. Art attended West Bend High School graduating in the class of 1967. He faithfully served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Following the war, Art began working in his family’s business and eventually became the owner of Midcities Tool and Die in Barton. On June 30, 1979, Art married the love of his life, Debra Wolfe, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford. Shortly after their marriage, they became members of Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Art loved classic cars, whether it was driving to shows, restoring and customizing them, or taking the cars on a family road trip. He lived his life surrounded by many great lifelong friends, and always looked forward to seeing his buddies at Sandy’s Barton Café for breakfast. Art loved family vacations, and spending time up north in Hancock. His greatest joy, though, was simply having his family gathered around the table to break bread.
Art is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debra; his three children, Chris (Wendy Schulz) Schmid of Rhinelander, Kayla (Kevin) Lang of Oak Creek, and Karmen (Husband, Paul Weins) Schmid of Wauwatosa; five grandchildren, Rorrie, Samara, Teddy, and Devin Lang, and Jack Weins; three brothers, Kelly (Mary) Schmid of Wautoma, Kevin (Terri) Schmid of West Bend, and Kurtis (Henrietta) Schmid of Port Washington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Linda (Ken) Braun, Richard (Ann) Wolfe, Dianne Wolfe, and Wonda Wolfe; as well as other nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Leslie and Beatrice Wolfe; two brothers-in-law, David and Dean Wolfe; and a nephew, Sam Schmid.
A funeral service for Art will be held on Sunday, August 16, at 4 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095. Reverend Robert Hein will be officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3:45 pm. Art’s final resting place will be in Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will used to support a variety of children’s charities that Art held dear to his heart.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses who cared for Art throughout the years.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Art’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.