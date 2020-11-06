WEST BEND
Arthur J. ‘Art’ Hoffert
Feb. 6, 1945 - Nov. 4, 2020
Arthur J. ‘Art’ Hoffert, age 75 years, of West Bend was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2020, at his home.
Art was born on February 6, 1945, in Harvey, North Dakota to August and Eva Hoffert (Lesmeister). He was united in marriage to JoAnn Tietyen on April 22, 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg.
Art graduated from Anamoose High School in Anamoose, North Dakota. Shortly after he complete high school, Art moved to Milwaukee and worked at Milrace Motors in Thiensville (where he specialized in foreign vehicles) and later on, Ted Lauck Chevrolet in West Bend. In 1977, Art opened Hoffert’s Auto Repair and Towing on Main Street in West Bend. He established the business and operated for 35-plus years as an ASE certified master mechanic. Art semi-retired after he sold the business, then continued in the towing business. He also owned Main Street Mobil for 18 years.
Art was on the board of directors for the ARC of Washington County.
Art enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan, traveling, going Up North, working on crossword puzzles, spending time with family, and playing cards with his grandchildren.
Those Art leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, JoAnn; his four children, John Hoffert, Nathaniel ‘Nick’ Hoffert, David Hoffert, and Sarah (Kent Voll) Hoffert; nine grandchildren, Brooke, Joshua, Clyde, Charlie, Kyle, Adriana, Abigail, Haley, and Allison; three siblings, Donald Hoffart, Joann Mindt, Gary (Sharlene) Hoffart; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Jackie) Tietyen and Wayne (Gloria) Tietyen; and sister-in-law, Nancy (John) Wilkens. He is further survived by dear friends, Patrick (Chas) Horlamus and Vincent (Joanne) Bullock; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his brother, Arlen (Judy) Hoffart, and brother-in-law, Vern Mindt.
Memorial service for Art will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church (462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53090) with Pastors Joseph Fisher and Christopher Raffa officiating.
Art’s family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Memorials to the Threshold, Inc. (600 Rolfs Ave., West Bend, WI 53090) or to the ARC of Washington County (P.O. Box 832, West Bend, WI 53095).
Art’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to doctor and friend, Renee Jahnke, Dr. Hani, and the West Bend Police and Fire departments for the care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Art’s arrangements.