TOWN OF POLK
Arthur John Melius
Jan. 6, 1925 - Nov. 6, 2020
Arthur John Melius, age 95, of the Town of Polk, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betsy (nee Wadewitz).
Arthur is survived by his four daughters: Susan, Jane, Judith (Gary) Kurer and Nancy (Philip) Sutter.
He is also survived by five grandchildren: Andrew (Dixie) Kurer, Andrea (Dan) Backus, Kevin (Nicole) Sutter, Kristin (Fiance Lucas Neme) Kurer and Alex Sutter. In addition, he is survived by five great-grandchildren: Brianna Backus, Marshall Sutter, Aaron Backus, Jack Kurer and Fischer Kurer.
Arthur is best known as “Artie” to many. He graduated from West Bend High School Class of 1942. After graduation, he began a dairy farm business with his three brothers under Melius Brothers partnership. When he retired from farming, he worked at Kindt Building Supply and later with Wicke’s Lumber Company.
Artie demonstrated his love of God to his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Arthur will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, with Pastor Ingrid Goranson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the American Cancer Society or to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.