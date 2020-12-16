NEOSHO
Barbara A. Kutzke
Feb. 23, 1950 - Dec. 4, 2020
Barbara Ann Kutzke, age 70, while in the presence of her immediate family, passed away peacefully December 4, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 23, 1950. She later moved to Wisconsin. As a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and co-worker, Barbara will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Barbara enjoyed working with her fellow employees at International Stamping and CL&D, where she modeled a strong work ethic and positive attitude for others. Going to the movies and attending plays at the Fireside Dinner Theater were her favorite recreational activities. Other passions included cooking, gardening, playing the lottery, taking care of outdoor cats, and watching videos of animals. She loved living in the country and often could be found sitting outside for hours at a time. Her leisure time indoors usually involved listening to music, especially from the ‘50s and ‘60s which was her favorite genre.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Paul Kutzke; daughters Paula (Tom) Lodzinski and Sarah (Curt) Herman; her three grandchildren Isaac, Liam, and Emma; and her brother Tony (Betty) Malchek, as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Walter (Sun) Malchek and sister, Dorothy (Dennis) Portz.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Barbara’s life during visitation and share their memories of her.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10-11 a.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., the Rev. Joe Calhoun officiating.
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford is serving the family. Visit www.berndt-ledesma.com to place online condolences.