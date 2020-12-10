Barbara Ann Hilgendorf
Barbara A. Hilgendorf (Eull) united with her beloved husband Art on December 3, 2020.
Barbara was the loving mother of Eric, Karl (Jessie), and the late Brett Hilgendorf. She’s also survived by her loving cat Sophie, aka “Snot”.
Mom loved her arts and crafts, many years of ceramics, and her painting. Her latest endeavor was knitting mittens and hats for Mittens for Many. She also loved her monthly breakfast or lunches with the retirees. She was loved by many and we will all miss her dearly.
Thank You to Aurora Hospital
in Hartford and Grafton for everything they did for her. And Thank You to Kathy’s Hospice for making her comfortable during her last “road trip”.
In honor of her wishes, no funeral will be held. And due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.