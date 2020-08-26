WEST BEND
Barbara “Barb” Ann Yahr
March 30, 1955 — Aug. 9, 2020
Barbara “Barb” Ann Yahr, 65, of West Bend died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, following a brief illness.
She was born on March 30, 1955, to Mary Ann Yahr and the late Frederick Yahr in West Bend. Barbara lived with her family on Highway Z and in her early years attended Oak Knoll School in a Special Education program. In 1967, she moved to Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, where she benefited from Christ-centered residential care, schooling and social outings. Our family was very fortunate that she lived so close to home so that she could return to West Bend for many visits and short stays.
In 2006, Barb was able to move back to West Bend and resided at the PeopleServe Adult Family Home on Fifth Avenue. She attended Threshold programs during the week until the recent COVID-19 pandemic made community programs too risky for her health. She was blessed to have a lovely, comfortable home and caregivers who provided creative activities to keep busy during this time of social distancing.
In spite of blindness, cognitive and multiple health challenges she was able to enjoy what was happening around her with the support of her caregivers and family.
Barb was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. She confirmed her faith at Bethesda and had a repertoire of Bible stories and prayers.
All who knew Barb found her to be full of fun. She was loved by her family, friends and caregivers. She had a beautiful laugh and gave generous hugs. She loved her mom and dad, music, hippos, corsages, storybooks, puzzles, stuffed animals, and of course, as anybody who knew her well, her favorite beverage, Diet Pepsi. And she was always busy, busy, busy.
Those Barb leaves behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Mary Ann Yahr; three sisters, Linda
(Richard) Tunstall, Debra (Peter) Reak, and Jane (Bill) Shepard; her brother, Jim (Deb) Yahr; nieces, nephews, and great-nephews; aunt Audrey Yahr, uncle Tom (Lori) Yahr, and many cousins; and her dedicated caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Yahr.
All are welcome to attend a celebration of Barb’s life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Ackerman’s Grove County Park, 4875 County Highway Z, West Bend, at shelter number 3.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Threshold, The Waisman Center, PeopleServe, or a charity of your choice in Barb’s name are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Barb's arrangements.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.