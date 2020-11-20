Barbara J. Beine
Sept. 23, 1934 - Nov. 17, 2020
Barbara Joanne (Harrison) Beine was surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 17, when she passed away peacefully at the age of 86 years old after a short and courageous battle against lung cancer.
She was born in Waldo to Foster and Marguerite Knabe Harrison on September 23, 1934. She graduated from Waldo High School in 1952 as a proud valedictorian. Barb caught the eye of milk truck driver Jim Beine and waved back. She found out shortly there after he was headed to Korea and they wrote letters to each other during his deployment. They dated when he returned and were united in marriage on April 30, 1955.
As a young woman, Barb worked at Sheboygan State Bank. After her most important job raising her children she later worked at Hansen’s grocery store, at the Slinger schools as a lunch lady, front office and teacher’s aide. She also worked as a crossing guard in the village.
Barb was frequently seen walking and talking with her dear friends throughout the village of Slinger. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” You rarely would get the answer out before her if you watched the game shows with her. She enjoyed taking her many friends’ nickels during a competitive game of cards. She loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Her cookie jar was always filled with homemade goodness along with many other baked treats. Christmastime friends and family were spoiled with boxes of her homemade candy. Her greatest joy in all her life was her grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart.
Those left behind with wonderful memories include her children; Michael Beine, Terry (Karen) Beine, Linda (Jerod) Cox and James Jr. (Keri); grandchildren: Eric (Mali) Beine, Jennifer (Jay) Zurn, Kimberly (Justin) Mueller and Stephanie Lopas; bonus grandchildren: Michael, Lea (Jake), Megan, Jake (Megan), Kaylin, Piper (Zach), Kailie (Egor) and Michael; four great-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Zingsheim, Jane Szvulka and Karen Griffin. She was very blessed with many, many friendly visits and phone calls from nieces, nephews and tons of friends.
Barb was predeceased by her husband, Jim, in 1999. She was also predeceased by her parents; mother- and father-in-law, Herbert and Olive Beine; brother Richard and his wife, Bernice; sister Jeanne and her husband, Earl Shaske; and brother Tom; brothers in law: Harold (Kay), Robert (Joan), Norm (Linda), Tom Beine, Ronald Rolsma and Don Griffin; sisters-in-law Judy (Doug) Hanson, Joan (Arnold) Retzlaff; and great-grandchild, Jase Zurn.
The family would like to give special thanks and much love to the many friends, family and neighbors that visited and called in recent weeks. Special thanks to RN Tracy Bentz from Seasons Hospice for her sweet and tender care and fast friendship in recent weeks for our mom and grandma.
Mom’s favorite saying: “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” - Dr. Seuss
A funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, November 22, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Interment will be Monday, November 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the New St. Peter’s Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.