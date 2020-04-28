Barbara L. Noltze, 67
July 8, 1951 - March 23, 2020
Barbara L. Noltze, passed away on March 23, 2020, at age 67. She was born in Port Washington on July 8, 1951, the daughter of LeRoy and Gloria Noltze, and raised in Grafton in a home our father built. Barb had a happy childhood with seven siblings.
Our sister was a quiet woman, soft spoken, sweet and independent. Barb loved to read, play games, cook, swim, make crafts and travel.
Barbara is a 1969 graduate of Grafton High School. The class yearbook reads: “Barb: ‘It’s not that I have so much to say, but once I get started I get carried away.’”
Our sister loved living life “her way” and will be missed by three sisters, two brothers and two daughters and will be joined with both our parents and two sisters in heaven.