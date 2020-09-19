Barbara Lynn Wenzlaff
Jan. 6, 1945 — Sept. 12, 2020
Barbara Lynn Wenzlaff peacefully passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, following a battle with memory loss. She was born on January 6, 1945, to Lee and Alice Fickler. On January 5, 1991, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Wenzlaff. Barb was a loving and supportive wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Bob; sisters Karen (John) Staehler and Beverly (Nyles) Heise; brothers Bob Fickler and David (Marlene) Domasky; children Stephanie (Thomas) Kirkland, Kevin (Joëlle Bitton) Hinz, and Karin Röbäck; stepchildren Michelle (Rob) Lemke, Steve (Tanya) Wenzlaff, Patrick (Wendy) Wenzlaff, and Christopher Wenzlaff; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends.
Barb attended Kewaskum High School and Concordia University, Mequon, and worked at Bob’s side at WenCo of West Bend, Inc. She directed her creative spirit into a lifetime of quilting, designing, and gardening. She shared her talents through teaching quilting classes, attending quilting retreats, and being involved with the quilting guild at Peace Church, Kewaskum. Barb and Bob enjoyed their travels to Hawaii, Europe, and Door County and were at every tractor show they could reach. She was always social and looked forward to seeing longtime friends. Barbara was the clerk for the Town of Kewaskum for 28 years and served on the Washington County Landmarks
Commission. She enjoyed volunteering for many organizations, including Peace Church, the Washington County Fair, and The Loyal Order of Moose.
Barb’s family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from Bob, the caregivers at Ivy Manor, West Bend, and Preceptor Home Health & Hospice.
A private service was held at the home of Barb and Bob Wenzlaff, with the Rev. Eric Kirkegaard officiating. A burial followed at Fillmore Union Cemetery, Fillmore. Miller Funeral Home, Kewaskum, assisted with arrangements. Online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Those who wish to honor Barb with a memorial are welcome to share with the organization of their choice. Donations to Moose Charities, 155 International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539 are greatly appreciated. Please specify “Mooseheart” for the Mooseheart Child City and School.