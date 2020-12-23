HARTFORD
Barbara Milner
Oct. 16, 1938 - Dec. 19, 2020
Barbara Milner (nee Jegier), age 82 of Hartford passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, with her loving husband by her side, holding her hand.
Barbara was born on October 16, 1938, in Milwaukee to Ted and Myra (nee Polinski) Jegier. On May 21, 1977, she married Ronald Milner at St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger. She worked at Globe Travel in Milwaukee for 39 years. After retirement she had a part-time job at the Schauer Arts and Activities Center in Hartford for 11 years.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ron; brother, Ted Jegier; nieces Ann (Scott) MacPherson, Karen (Kevin) Kapplusch, and Diane (Larry) Abel; nephews, Jolin (Andrea) Jegier and Dan (Sarah) Jegier. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Stanley Les; sister-in-law Judith Jegier; and very special cousin Marilyn Bogan.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027).
A Mass of Resurrection for Barbara will be celebrated following visitation at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086) with The Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating.
Contributions in memory of Barbara are appreciated to the St. Peter Parish Endowment Fund.
Ron and family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the wonderful medical team at Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center of Menomonee Falls for the great care and concern they provided Barbara these past two years.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.