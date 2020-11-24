Barbara Rae Laufer Schultz
Aug. 22, 1948 - Nov. 16, 2020
Barbara Rae Laufer Schultz met her eternal father November 16, 2020, at her home after ongoing health issues including congestive heart failure. Barbara was born August 22, 1948, in West Bend to Aloysius (Butch) Laufer and Leona (Ganns) Laufer. Barbara graduated from West Bend High School in 1966. She went on to attend Wartburg College in Waverly, IA, and UW-Oshkosh. She later earned her CNA at Marinette Technical College.
She was married to her childhood sweetheart Allen (Butch) Schultz on December 27, 1968, at Christ Lutheran Church, Jackson, until their divorce in 1982. Together they had five children. Barbara, the youngest Laufer child, was born and raised in her family’s Laufer’s Artistic Roller Rink. It is said she learned to skate before she could walk. She worked alongside her family in their many businesses and was proud of her family’s accomplishments, including those of her nieces and nephews. As a child she competed in figure skating alongside her siblings and many friends at the rink.
She enjoyed crafting, often giving away her creations to strangers and those she loved. She knit and crocheted while dozing off after a long day worked. She donated blood as often as possible understanding the need in health care. Barbara had a colorful personality; those who knew her best understood. If you ever needed something, she was known to give it to you sooner or later. Barbara’s most cherished accomplishment was how she raised her family. She opened her home to those at a crossroad, was willing to pick you up in the middle of the night, cooked thousands of egg sandwiches for friends and family, started many bonfires welcoming those who enjoyed them too, stood at the fence line or in the bleachers at sporting events, attended dance recitals, plays, races and concerts. She knew the faces and contacts for her children’s and grandchildren’s friends. She expected honest communication from her children, who later in life found not all households had. She raised her children with strong work ethic and support of volunteerism. She celebrated birthdays and Christmas with a giving spirit that made you feel special. If needed a hand or hug, she was happy to help. Her unique laugh gave her away.
She was a loving mother, survived by her children Naomi (Jeremy) Jones, Danielle (Scott Hannan) Bell, Rebecca (Mitch Marquardt) Schultz, Deborah Arbogast, David Schultz; her six grandchildren Brianna (Brady) Hawkins, Mathew Bell, MaKayla Bell, Greyson Jones, Brody Arbogast, Grace Schultz and Evan Arbogast; in addition to two great-grandchildren Lincoln and Lenora; step-grandchildren Scott (Megan) Hannan, Alana (Estaban) Costante, Stephanie (Matt) Laska, Natalie Marquardt, Austin Marquardt. She is further survived by her sisters Marilyn Laufer, Patricia Burg and Theresa Miller; a brother-in-law, Jerry Faber; sister-in-law, Marlene Laufer; nieces, nephews and many dear caring friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her father, Aloysius (Butch) Laufer; mother, Leona Laufer; brothers Alois “Junior” Laufer, Martin Laufer, David Laufer; sisters Carol Faber, Phyllis (Ed) Janke, Alice Laufer; and a grandson, Isaac Jones.
Following Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will coordinate a remembrance of life celebration at a future date due to current COVID pandemic restrictions. Memorials and cards may be sent to N2535 Edgewood Drive Marinette, WI 54143.
Cadieu Funeral Home, Menominee, Mich., is assisting the family with arrangements.