CAMPBELLSPORT
Beatrice M. Ebert
Dec. 6, 1945 - Nov. 1, 2020
Beatrice M. Ebert, 74, of Campbellsport passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Waterford of Plymouth. She was born on December 6, 1945, in Ladysmith, the daughter of Roy and Mary (nee Steinhilber) Prentice. Bea was a graduate of Ladysmith High School and worked at the West Bend Company, Amity Leather Works, Bartoli Produce and the Piggy Wiggly in Campbellsport. She enjoyed bird-watching, gardening, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, she loved spending with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her son Kevin (Cathy) Ebert; daughter, Heather Holmes; grandchildren Clint (fiance Loryn), Dillon (Janell) and Jesse Ebert, Ashley (Jeremiah) Stromich, Sam Weber, Jozi (Nate) Kitzrow and Shawn Holmes; great-grandchildren Jacob, Claire, and James; sisters Ruth (Craig) Jenkins and Phyllis Campbell (Terry Hoeft); brother Robert (Kathy) Prentice. She is further survived by stepchildren Goldie (Gerard) Schuh, Joann (Al) Barth, Janet (Pete) Halfmann, Lloyd (Julie) Ebert Jr., and John (Ruth) Ebert; step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, son Keith on September 8, 1991, and her former husband, Lloyd Ebert Sr.
The funeral service will be on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main Street, Campbellsport, 53010. Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Per CDC guidelines masks are required and please observe social distancing.
Memorials are appreciated to Domestic Violence Research Center.
The family extends a special thank-you to The Waterford in Plymouth, Allay Hospice, and Community Care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.