Benjamin D. Falter
Dec. 28, 1959 — July 17, 2020
Benjamin (Ben) D. Falter, age 60, died peacefully at his home on July 17, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in West Bend on December 28, 1959 to MaryAnn (Bohn) and Frank B. Falter and raised on the family farm in the Town of Trenton. There, he started learning many of the skills that would flourish throughout his life. The farm was an important part of his life. Ben married Joan M. Oresnik on August 17, 1985. They were blessed with nearly 35 years of marriage, three children, two sons-in-law whom he saw as his sons, and one dear grandchild. They will miss his love, guidance, and “dad jokes.”
Ben is a 1978 graduate of West Bend West High School. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. He worked in trucking, mechanics, and construction before working more than 20 years as a heavy equipment operator for Washington County. Ben was also very entrepreneurial. His business ventures included tractor restoration and construction. Few people possess such a wide and developed skill set. He was a keen problem-solver. If he couldn’t fix it, he would utilize his vast network to help develop a workable solution. Ben generously shared his talents with family, friends, and the community. “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:23).
He is survived by wife Joan, children Jennifer (Lance) Rohan, Sarah (Ryan) Starr, Benjamin, and dearest grandchild Jolene (JoJo) Rohan. He is further survived by father Frank B. (Althea) Falter and siblings Frank L. (Therese) Falter, Mary (Jerry) Mertz, Kathleen (Bill) Thiele, and Fred Falter; sister-in-law Paula Kim (Lance) Unger, and brother-in-law Frank Oresnik; aunts and uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many dear friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his mother, MaryAnn; grand-niece Claire; mother- and father-in-law, Paula and John Leitner; brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Oresnik; and nephew Travis Oresnik.
A private Mass of Christian burial was held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. Due to COVID-19, this was by invitation. In lieu of a traditional visitation, there was a gathering after the Mass for family and friends at Elderberry Manor from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (5113 County Highway M, West Bend, WI 53095). In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Newburg Building Fund are appreciated.