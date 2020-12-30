Bernard Walter Seifert
Sept. 17, 1942 — Dec. 28, 2020
With deep sorrow and much love, the family of Bernard “Bernie” Walter Seifert mourns his passing on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the age of 78. He went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ peacefully in his home in West Bend, surrounded by his family. Bernie was born and raised in Milwaukee, by his mother, Marcella Sanders, and stepdad, Charlie Sanders. Bernie worked as a machinist for Tecumseh Products his whole life until he retired in 1995. Bernie married the love of his life, Darlene “Chirpie,” in 1964 and had two beautiful children, Steven and Deanna. Bernie and Darlene raised their family in Saukville.
Bernie was passionate about the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed searching for rocks and making them into jewelry. Bernie always enjoyed cooking and baking for his family and giving all he could to those around him.
In 1988, Bernie found the Lord and committed his life to God’s work and ways. Bernie had a passion to live his life for Jesus Christ and would tell everyone of God’s goodness in every opportunity. Bernie loved Jesus Christ with his whole heart.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Darlene; his sister Carol “Peanut” and Diane; his children, Steven (Wendy) Seifert, Deanna Weddig; his Seifert grandkids Amy, Joshua, Jacob, Marisol, Lilly, Zachery, Jasmine, Guillermo, Felipe, Mateo, Malaya, James, and Rose; his Weddig grandkids, Gabriel, Makayla, and Elijah, as well as his six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Rose, Jane and Shirley.
The family would like to extend an invitation to the funeral at Wooded Hills (777 Highway 164, Colgate, WI 53017) Saturday, Jan. 2, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.