WEST BEND
Bernardine A. Biertzer
April 11, 1928 - Nov. 15, 2020
Bernardine A. Biertzer, nee Schmidt, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Waterford of West Bend at the age of 92 years. She was born on April 11, 1928 in the Town of Trenton to the late Alvin and Mary (nee Klinka) Schmidt.
On May 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Willard J. Gerner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. Willard predeceased her January 20, 1979.
She later married Donald J. Biertzer at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg on May 18, 1984.
Bernardine was a lifelong resident of Washington County. For 35 years, she worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department as a secretary.
Survivors include her husband, Donald; four daughters: Holly Gerner of Newburg, Carol (Dan) Mayer of Newburg, Chris (Bill) Schuldt of West Bend and Bonnie (Randy) Brace of West Bend; eight step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Paul) Frings; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to Willard and her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Terry Gerner.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg with burial in the parish cemetery.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.