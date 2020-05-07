WEST BEND
Bernice L. Knoeck
July 20, 1932 — May 3, 2020
Bernice L. Knoeck (nee Ruebesam), 87, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 20, 1932, to the late Henry and Mary Ellen (nee McCarthy) Ruebesam in Milwaukee. On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gerald Knoeck at Mother of Good Council Church in Milwaukee. Together in love they raised their five children. Bernice worked for the West Bend Company for many years until her retirement in 1997, where she was a member of the 25-year club. She loved shopping and received joy baking for her family. Bernice enjoyed playing sheepshead with her card club at the Embassy Condos and traveling to many places with her family. She was always there to help and was a positive influence to all her family. Bernice always enjoyed and looked forward to her time spent with family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Bernice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five children, Sue (Ron) Ahlensdorf of Milwaukee, Joan (Dennis) Kutz of West Bend, Mike (Renee) Knoeck of Waupaca, Pat Knoeck of Jackson, and Jean Knoeck of Milwaukee; 12 beloved grandchildren, Ron Ahlensdorf Jr., Kelly (Mike) Kolodzinski, Lisa (Tony) Schauer, Jim (Michelle) Kutz, Tim (Jesse) Kutz, Dan (Rebecca) Kutz, Catie (Ashley) York, Sarah (Aaron) Gay, Anthony Knoeck, Alyssa (Tyler) Ambacher, Ryan (Katy) Knoeck, and Denise (Ben) Kafura; 23 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ethel Knoeck; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Knoeck; her sister, Lois Sammer; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice (Merlin) Crass and Marie (Don) Schroeder; and a brother-in-law, Oscar Knoeck Sr.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held for Bernice’s family at a later date. Please follow up at our website for future date and time.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Cedar Lake Hospice, and Cedar Bay West for all their wonderful compassion, support, and care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bernice’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.