Bernice M. Kertscher
Sept. 27, 1925 — July 14, 2020
Bernice M. Kertscher (nee Stemper), age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born on September 27, 1925, in Waubeka, to Michael and Catherine (nee Walters) Stemper. She graduated from Waubeka grade school. Bernice married her love, the late Melvin Kertscher, on May 1, 1942. While married she was a housewife and worked at Power Products in Grafton for 22 and one-half years until her retirement on January 29, 1988. Bernice enjoyed bingo and adult coloring.
Bernice is survived by her three sons, Ronald (Joan), Floyd (Helen), Robert (Vicki); daughter, Joyce Haeuser; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Kertscher. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; sons Melvin Jr. and Lawrence; daughter Jean Mansfield; grandson Michael Kertscher; her parents; sisters Lucille (Frank) Bria and Helen (John) Stadler; brother Bill (Mildred) Stemper; and her brothers-in-law Allen Kertscher, Raymond (Ruby) Kertscher, Willmer (Anne) Kertscher.
A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 22, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment to follow her service at the Fillmore Union Cemetery.
A special thank-you to the staff of Preceptor Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.