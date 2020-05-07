Bernice Moecker, 97
Bernice Moecker (nee Mueller) of Berlin passed away May 2, 2020, at age 97 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Susan (the late Robert) Reske, Neil (Cristel) Moecker, Jane (Lawrence) Rieck, and foster son the late Dirk Gendron. She was the dear sister of Marvin and Steven Mueller. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at St. Paul Cemetery, 0.3 miles west of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton. Current social-distancing mandates standing 6 feet apart must be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated by check to South Wisconsin District — LCMS, 8100 W Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222. Include “SWD Food Bank Support” on the memo OR donate online at https://secure-q.net/Donations/SouthWisconsin/17621.
To send online condolences to the Moecker family please visit www.muellerfuneralhonme.com.
Special thanks to United Methodist Church and St. John Lutheran Church, both of Berlin, for their care over the past five years.