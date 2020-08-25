Bert Kevin Kanack, 67
Bert Kevin Kanack of Cedarburg passed away peacefully August 17, 2020. after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 67 years old.
Bert always put his family and friends first. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, and he was most happy when he could help others. He enjoyed the camaraderie of playing sports, playing cards, pulling pranks, traveling and the everyday College. He then started his own business and enjoyed a successful career as a manufacturer’s representative. On September 4, 1976, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Marion Clara Svejda. Bert was a devoted husband and best friend to Marion for 44 years. Bert and Marion were the perfect complement for each other and raised their family in Cedarburg. Bert was a beloved father to Adam (Shannon) and Amanda. He’s cherished by his surviving siblings, Wayne (Carol), Dale (Mary), and loving sister Donna. He was adored by his grandchildren Edwin, Bellamy, Benjamin, Bohdan, and Tallulah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Evelyn; and brothers, Glen, Jerry, Richard, and James. He’s deeply loved and will be missed by a large circle of family and friends.
A Mass celebrating Bert’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. A casual reception will be held at Centennial Park in Grafton, immediately following the Mass.
The family would like to thank Bert’s healthcare team at St. Mary’s Ascension. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mel’s Charities of Ozaukee County. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family.