JACKSON
Beth M. Wagie
January 12, 1949 – April 5, 2020
Beth Margaret Wagie (née Washow), age 71, of Jackson, rested in the arms of Jesus on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Born January 12, 1949 to George C. and Margaret (Haberle) Washow, Beth was raised in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls with one older brother and one younger sister. She was confirmed at Centennial Ev. Lutheran Church in 1963, graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School in 1967, and earned her primary education degree from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN, in 1971. She was united in marriage with John R. Wagie at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls on August 5, 1972. After two years teaching experience in New Ulm and Jefferson, Beth turned her attention to raising three sons. Bravely reentering the classroom after a 25-year hiatus, Mrs. Wagie lovingly served for 10 years (1999-2009) as preschool teacher at Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Her life was centered on Christ, cherishing her time in women’s Bible classes at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend and David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church in Jackson. She surrounded herself with music constantly, whether listening at home, singing in the Grateful Hearts Choir at Our Savior and the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Adult Chorale, or frequently humming as she went about her day. Beth and John enjoyed extensive travel around the United States, including unforgettable trips to Hawaii and Alaska, as well as a tour of Germany. Her greatest joy on earth, however, was the sight and sound of her grandchildren.
Beth is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, John R.; sons John A., Nathan (Simona), and Adam (Hannah); grandchildren Carmen and Hazel, Jacob, Hannah, Lucas, and Levi, Estelle and Arthur; brother, Robert (Cathy); sisters-in-law Linda Williams and Marcella (Charles) Lowry; brother-in-law Phillip (Taleen); two nieces and seven nephews.
Beth was preceded in death by her beloved parents, George and Margaret Washow; dear sister Nancy Mennicke; and parents-in-law, John W. and Margaret Wagie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church and Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to private caregiver Lisa Marie; Brightstar caregivers Liz, Madeline, Elizabeth, Malissa, Liesel, Morgan, Lynn, and Kim; and ComForCare caregivers Sarah, Cynthia, and Dave. Thank you for making it possible for John to provide excellent care for Beth comfortably in their home and continuing to surround her with music by lovingly singing and playing Christian songs.
A memorial service for Beth will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church (2750 David’s Star Dr. Jackson, WI 53037) with the Rev. Kurt Loescher, the Rev. Michael Woldt and the Rev. Mark Wagner presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, July 19, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.