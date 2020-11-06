WEST BEND
Betty Ann Rauen
June 20, 1931 - Nov. 2, 2020
Betty Ann Rauen (Weiland), 89, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her home in West Bend.
She was born on June 20, 1931, in West Bend, the daughter of the late William ‘Bill’ and Esther Weiland, and on October 11, 1953, was united in marriage to Robert P. ‘Bob’ Rauen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Bob passed away on June 21, 2017.
Betty attended the University of Wisconsin (Madison) and graduated with an Art Education major in 1953, having been a member of Sigma Lambda, a ‘professional art sorority.’ Betty taught art at St. John’s Lutheran School, and became an accomplished local artist, displaying her works at area art fairs. Betty worked in the nursery department at Shopko for several years. She was also an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. Betty, however, was most proud of being a loving wife to her husband of 63 years, and devoted mother and ‘Grammy.’ She will be missed by all those who knew her.
Those Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five children, Steve Rauen of Port Orchard, WA, Alan Rauen of Portland, OR, John (Robin) Rauen of Brea, CA, Susan (Eric) Bush of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, and Andrew Rauen of Sun Valley, ID; three grandchildren, Lauren Rauen of Brea, CA, and Jackson and Campbell Bush of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Rauen; a sister-in-law, Evelynne (William) Russell; and her parents-in-law, Ben and Clara Rauen (Wornardt).
Betty’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Due to gathering restrictions, the family will be holding a private service at Washington County Memorial Park on November 9, 2020.
