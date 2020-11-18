WEST BEND
Betty J. Meunier
Oct. 21, 1933 - Nov. 16, 2020
Betty J. Meunier of West Bend died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Tender Reflections in Germantown at the age of 87 years. She was born on October 21, 1933 in Saukville to the late Peter and Rose (nee Goschey) Meunier. As a young child, the family moved to West Bend, which would be her home for the remainder of her life.
She attended Holy Angels grade school, later graduated from West Bend High School with the Class of 1951.
For many years, she worked as a billing clerk with West Bend Transit, and later as a bookkeeper with the Washington County Department of Social Services.
Betty was an avid and enthusiastic sports participant and fan. She received many rewards and accolades in bowling, golf and tennis. One of her proudest achievements was to set the record of 4 under par of 39 at Hon-E-Kor Country Club. For one season, she followed the Milwaukee Braves, attending many home and away games with a bus tour. She can also be described as a “Go Pack Go” person.
She was always keeping busy. Some of her hobbies included knitting, sewing, playing piano and guitar, to name a few.
Survivors include one sister, Lillian Montgomery of Milwaukee; three nieces, Diane Montgomery of West Milwaukee, Donna (Edward) Langwasser of Milwaukee and Sue Ellen (Irving) Diamond of Agoura Hills, CA; one great-niece, Leah (Eric) Wanta, and 1 great-nephew, Monroe Diamond; two great-great-nephews, Max and Henry Wanta.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Donald Montgomery.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with burial following in Holy Angels Cemetery. Visitation will be at church Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until Mass. For those unable to attend, Mass will be streamed to the Holy Angels Church Facebook page.
Betty’s family would like to thank all of her caregivers from St. Croix Hospice, especially Michaela, for their compassionate care. Also, thank you to Karen Ellefson and family for everything they did for Betty prior to moving to Tender Reflections.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.