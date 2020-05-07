Betty Jane Disch
March 21, 1933 — May 4, 2020
Betty Jane (nee Vielbaum) Disch was called to her heavenly home May 4, 2020, at the age of 87 years. She was born on March 21, 1933, daughter of Louis and Dorothy (nee Rowell) Vielbaum.
Betty was truly a unique, kind, compassionate and humble woman. Her faith in God gave her strength living with Alzheimer’s disease right up to the end. She loved, loved, LOVED dogs, and was an animal and wildlife supporter. Betty had a passion for flowers. She was a member of the Hartford Garden Club for over 20 years and at one time president. She really loved her strong coffee. She was loved and will be missed by her children and friends Betty is survived by her children John Disch Jr., Judy (William) Berthelsen, Ronald Disch, JoAnn (Dave) Poirier, Robert (Cindy) Disch, Sally (Greg) Jensen and David Disch; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; her brothers Mike (Diane) Vielbaum and Jackie (Marlene) Vielbaum. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Hans Disch; her dearest daughter Dorothy (Honorio) Lora; her siblings Richard, Robert, Jimmie Vielbaum and sister Shirley Elsinger. Betty is in the loving arms of all her loved ones that have gone before her.
A private family graveside service will be held.
A special thank-you to all the tremendously, capable and wonderfully caring staff on the third floor of Samaritan Health Care Center for her last three years.
