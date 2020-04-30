SLINGER
WEST BEND
Betty Mae Lighthizer
July 12, 1930 — April 26, 2020
Betty Mae Lighthizer passed away peacefully April 26, 2020, at Serenity Villa in Slinger. Betty was born in Fairchild to Robert and Alma Lange on July 12, 1930.
Betty Married Dale “Bud” Lighthizer in 1950 in Eau Claire. They began their life together in Augusta. She and Bud also resided in Black River Falls until 1962 and then moved to Slinger, where they resided for their remaining years. They were the parents of four sons, Jeffrey, Michael, Dor- man and Greg. Betty was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church of Slinger. A past
member of the St Paul’s dartball team, Ladies Aid, Sun- day school teacher and a Little Learners aide.
Betty was an avid Brewers fan and she truly enjoyed watching her grandkids and great-grandkids play sports throughout the years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and babysitting her grandchildren in their younger years.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Beth) of Slinger, Michael (Kathy) of Allenton, Dorman (Maggie) of Slinger and Greg of Slinger. She is also survived by her grand- children Dan (Melissa) of Slinger, Mark (Brenda) of Slinger, Brian (Jaclynn) of Slinger, Adam of Hartford and Jeraed of Slinger; four great-grandsons, Coy, Cole, Casen, and Asher Lighthizer; four great-granddaughters, Kiara, Haley, Taylor and Ryleigh Lighthizer. She is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Kawell, Irene (Dick) Grimm; broth- er-in-law, Kenny Ekern; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud, in 1991; one great-granddaughter; seven sisters and one brother.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Ceme- tery in Slinger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers, and any memorials to Village of Slinger Parks and Rec. Department, Wash- ington County Humane Society or St. Paul’s Church, Slinger.
The family would like to thank all members of Serenity Villa for their support and comfort given to our mother and our family during her stay there. They are truly a car- ing and giving facility. Also a special thanks to Pastor Golisch.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.