Bevan E. Grueneberg
Aug. 14, 1942 — Aug. 4, 2020
Bevan E. Grueneberg was born August 14, 1942 to the late John and member Lutheran Church, Kirchhayn. He was baptized on September 6, 1942 and confirmed his faith in 1956. On August 4, 2020 the Lord in his grace and wisdom called Bevan to his eternal rest at the age of 77 years.
Those Bevan leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Diane (nee Miller), married June 17th 1967 at Trinity Pleasant Valley, his three sons Bevan (BJ) (Deb), Jason, and Aaron (Erin) Grueneberg, his eight grandchildren, Morgan, Emma, Ella, Taylor, Lydia, Aiden, Enzo, and Gage. He is further survived by his brother Bob (Diane) Grueneberg, his brother- and sisters-in-law, Carl (the late Dianne) Miller, Lee (Darlene) Miller, Kenny (Chery) Miller, Bob (Barb) Miller, Wally (Renee) Miller, Debbie (Curt) Meinert, and Dave (Nikki) Miller. He also leaves behind a multitude of nieces, nephews and family friends.
Bevan was preceded in death by infant son Daniel, his parents John and Ilma Grueneberg, in-laws Oscar and Ethel Miller, and his sister-in-law Dianne Miller.
He was a 1960 graduate of Cedarburg High School and for years enjoyed the annual Golden Bulldogs Reunion.
Bevan was an accomplished point of purchase display designer holding many patents. He worked for Pioneer Container in Cedarburg for 32 years and for Menasha Hartford for 17 years. His designs “changed the landscape of POP Merchandising” and his passion led him to mentor many successful designers.
Bevan was generous in his time building scenery for David’s Star grade school plays and Cedarburg High School’s junior proms. He served on the church council as financial secretary and was also a Pioneer
leader. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren including attending his grandchildren's’ dance recitals and sporting events.
His hobbies included household projects, refinishing furniture, and trips up north to the cottage in Wild Rose. He also loved Garrison Keillor and a good Midwestern story. Bevan also enjoyed watching the History Channel, bird watching, especially the hummingbirds in his yard, biking and reading.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Dr., Jackson. Interment will take place at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. A Visitation will take place prior to the Service, at the church, from 2:00 PM until 4:45 PM. Bevan’s Funeral Service will be live streamed, please see the Mueller Funeral Home website for the link. Memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated. For online condolences, or to view the Bevan E. Grueneberg video tribute please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Bevan’s family finds peace knowing he is in heaven with his Lord and Savior and that he is now truly feeling “extremely wonderful.”
