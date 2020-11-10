WEST BEND
Beverly Dawn Debroux
July 22, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Beverly D. Debroux, age 86, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020, in West Bend. She was born on July 22, 1934, in Antigo to Raymond and Arlene (nee Fondow) Weix. On February 14, 1953, she married Joseph D. Debroux. Beverly loved her pets and shopping.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Joseph, of 67 years; daughter Debra (James) Brunner and son Terry (Bonnie) Debroux; step-grandchildren Jodi and Seamus Garvey, Cheri and Kevin McCourt and Tracy Tousey, step-great-grandchildren, Ayla and Finley Garvey, Blake and Harper McCourt and Nola Tousey. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Jean Stickney, Betty Debroux and Norma Debroux; brothers-in-law Ralph Steinberg and John Debroux; nephew Ronnie (Kay) Weix, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Weix; granddaughter Stacey Brunner; mother- and father-in-law, Francis and Desire Debroux; sisters-in-law Marian Steinberg, Nellie, Joan, Donna and Francis Debroux; and brothers-in-law Glen, Clarence, Don, Bob, Jerome and Desire Debroux, and Joe Stickney.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kathy Hospice, The Waterford of West Bend and Horizon Hospice for all the care they gave to Beverly.
Private family services will be held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.