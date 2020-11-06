HARTFORD
Beverly M. Schroeder
April 24, 1930 - Nov. 4, 2020
Beverly M. Schroeder, age 90, of Hartford, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, with her daughters by her side.
There will be a graveside service at St. PaulÕs United Church of Christ Cemetery, 495 St. Augustine Road, in Colgate on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Glenn Danz officiating.
Beverly Mae Semrau was born on April 24, 1930 in Milwaukee to Stanley and Hildegard (Borchardt) Semrau. She was united in marriage with Alfred H. Schroeder, Jr., on November 11, 1950, in Milwaukee at Trinity Lutheran Church. Beverly and Alfred made their home in the Town of Erin, Washington County. She worked as the town clerk for many years as well as held various other county committee positions. Beverly was involved in many local and regional activities to better the community.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Emily (Joseph) Schroeder-Orvik and Pauline (Jeffery) Schroeder-Amoth; her beloved granddaughter, Justine; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1982; and her brother, Robert.
