Beverly Van Treeck
Sept. 7, 1949 — Aug. 13, 2020
Beverly Van Treeck passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Heaven gained another angel as Beverly was reunited with her precious daughter Robin. She was born September 7, 1949 in Cedarburg to Fredrick and Dolores (Westphal) Buschena. Beverly married Thomas on August 22, 1970. During her almost 50 years of marriage to Thomas, she raised 4 children. She lived a happy life, was always surrounded by family and was blessed to watch her family grow. She retired from banking in 2011 and found her love of dancing with her husband. After joining the Fred Astaire dance club, they learned many new dances and enjoyed entering dancing contests. She was also an avid bowler. She developed a love for travel and was able to see many interesting places around the world. Beverly always looked forward to the VanClan cruises and enjoyed taking road trips with her husband.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Dolores Buschena, daughter Robin and father-in-law Marvin Van Treeck.
Beverly is survived by her husband (Thomas); sister Jean (Joe); children: Tony (Mindy), David, and Heidi (Scott); and grandchildren Elizabeth, Jillian, Ayden and Atticus.
A service of remembrance will be held Friday, August 21st at 10:30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church on 1619 Washington Street, Grafton. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Aurora Health Care Foundation in support of Grafton Cancer Services Fund. https://www.aurorahealthcarefoundation.org/focus-areas/grafton. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.