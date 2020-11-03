GLENDALE, Calif.
Bob William Lemke
Bob Lemke passed away on Saturday, October 31, at Glen Terra Assisted Living, where he has resided for the past 15 months. He was 90 years old.
Bob was born November 4, 1929, in West Bend to Harvey and Viola Lemke. He attended Mclane Elementary School and graduated from West Bend High School. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marion Herman, on January 12, 1948. She preceded him in death on December 23, 2001.
While living in West Bend he worked as a dispatcher for the Sheriff’s Office and was city assessor prior to his move to California in 1962.
In California he worked as a real estate appraiser for Downey Savings and Loan, Verdugo Savings and Loan and for HUD. After his retirement from HUD he was the director of the Mary Lind Foundation. He also served on the Glendale City Council. He was one of the founders of the Glendale Windsor Club and served on the board of directors.
He married Marilyn Stryker on June 24, 2009. He is survived by his daughter, Suzan Renner, and her husband, Roger; son James Lemke; his granddaughter, Heather Taylor; great-grandson, Presley Taylor; and his wife, Marilyn Lemke.
He was a wonderful loving man with a very giving heart. His laughter, humor and compassion will be missed by all who knew him.