MILWAUKEE
Bonnie Louise Horan
Feb. 4, 1940 — June 17, 2020
Bonnie Louise Horan, 80, of Milwaukee, passed peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born February 4, 1940, in Hartford to William and Mabel (Roemer) Uebele. She married Lansing Horan Jr. on April 30, 1960, and although they divorced, they were married for 34 years.
Surviving are her two sons, Lansing (Megan) Horan III of Denison, Texas; and Dr. John (Esther) Horan of Omro; daughter, Cherie (Duane) Frey of Hartford; and grandchildren, Shawn Horan, Erin Horan, and Lansing Horan IV. Bonnie was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren, rejoicing in their successes and suffering with them in their times of loss.
Bonnie’s mother; father; brother, Dale Uebele; and sister, Joyce (Uebele) Schnell, preceded her in death.
Although Bonnie was born in a small town, she was a longtime resident of Milwaukee and a city girl at heart.
She graduated from Hartford High School in 1958 and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee in 1978 while married and raising three children. Bonnie worked as a substitute teacher in local elementary and middle schools. After moving to Milwaukee, she worked as a clerk for the United States Bankruptcy Court. Bonnie’s life presented both mental and physical challenges, but she always remained hopeful.
Bonnie was a unique individual with a creative mind.
She didn’t have a strong desire to fit in with her peers or go along with the crowd. Bonnie was a kind woman who chose to trust and find the best in people she knew. She didn’t amass material wealth, but was generous with what she had, including her time which she freely gave to volunteer for the betterment of the local community.
Bonnie loved to sew, knit, crochet, read, listen to classical music, and watch public television. In her younger days, she maintained a large garden to grow fresh vegetables for her family. She enjoyed listening to albums on her treasured stereo, especially holiday music and Irish jigs and reels. Bonnie loved to attend orchestra and choir concerts, the ballet, and dine out in Milwaukee to celebrate special occasions. She enjoyed traveling to explore new places — even taking a few senior trips on her own as a single woman: a bus tour along the East Coast from Boston to Maine, a trip to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl parade, and a guided bus tour to the Bayfield area. Bonnie was a loyal fan of the Brewers, Packers, and Bucks.
When she quit smoking after 60 years, she adopted a cat (Laura) who brought her much joy in the last months of her life.
Bonnie’s life will be honored in a private ceremony with close family. Please celebrate her life by spreading kindness and acceptance wherever you can or donate to a charitable cause in her name.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the Meals on Wheels Program at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin, 5400 S. 60th St., PO Box 509, Greendale, WI 53129-0509 (donorgifts.goodwillsew.com); or the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208 (wihumane.org).