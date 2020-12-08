Bridget K. Hein
July 29, 1934 – Nov. 30, 2020
Born Bridget Pauline Kucharski to and preceded in death by cherished parents Thaddeus and Marion Kucharski.
At age 86, “Bridge” was reunited after thirteen years with Harry, her beloved late husband. Proud mother of son H. Michael (Corky), grandmother of Ben (Sarah) and Tricia (Josh) Wilson, and great-grandmother of Ethan, Zachary and Andrew Hein, and Riley and Brody Wilson. Sister of Carol (Russ) Mathems, and brothers Bud (Nancy), Carl, and the late Bob Kucharski. Sister-in-law of Patty and the late Susan Hannemann. Further survived by other loved relatives, countless godchildren, and dear friends.
Bridget’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for all the many thoughts and prayers that have been offered. In accordance with Bridget’s written and spoken wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place, and Bridget will be laid to rest beside her husband Harry at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
May she rest in peace, at last.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at the Phillip Funeral Home Website. (www.phillipfuneralhome.com). For those who wish to honor Bridget’s legacy, memorials to The Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County or Honor Flights would be appreciated.