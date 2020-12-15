Bryan John Reindl, 44
Bryan John Reindl passed away with his mom and dad at his side on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 44. He was born to John and Dorothy Reindl of Cedarburg on July 12, 1976, in Beaver Dam.
Bryan lived an inspiring and special life. He affected those he knew in many ways. Bryan enjoyed his time in the Special Olympics-Green Bay. In his leisure time he loved watching the Mr. Rogers show, UW-Green Bay basketball and other sporting events and musicals to include “The Sound of Music” and “The Nutcracker.” His favorite music was Billy Joel and John Denver.
Bryan will remain in the minds and hearts of his parents, John and Dorothy; aunts and uncles Dianne (Shel) Niquette, Jean Naidl, Richard (Linda) Naidl, Tony Zucchi, Robert (Karen) Reindl, Carol (Gary) Budysz, and Fred (Jan) Reindl. He is further survived by numerous special cousins. Bryan shared a special connection with cousins Cassandra and Michael.
He was welcomed home by his aunt and godmother Kathleen Zucchi, great-grandparents, grandparents Raymond (Helen) Naidl and Arnold (Marion) Reindl, and step-grandmother Rosemary Reindl.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church (1619 Washington St. Grafton, WI 53024). Fr. Steve Lampe will preside. Visitation will be at the church from 2:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Bryan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in St. Nazianz at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials will be made in Bryan’s name at a future date.
Jack and Dorothy would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff and physicians at Aurora Memorial Sheboygan, Sharon S. Richard Community Hospice, the caring staff of Dungarvin of Sheboygan to include Brenna, Ray, Kim, Patty and other caregivers.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.