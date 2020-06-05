HARTFORD
Calvin L. Langer
Jan. 26, 1924 — April 22, 2020
Calvin Lloyd Langer, age 96 of Hartford, born January 26, 1924, in Arkdale, the son of Louis William and Marian Clara (Wright) Langer, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Allison. He is survived by brothers Philip and Gordon; wife, Betty; daughter, Cathy (husband Warren Feutz); son, Steve (wife Sheryl); grandchildren Amber Schauer (Darrin), Ashley Kuhaupt (Sam) Allen Feutz (Aleya), Gabriella Langer; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Makenzie, Kinsley, Everly, and Benjamin.
A memorial service for Calvin will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home prior to service from 2:00-3:45 p.m.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.