HARTFORD
Calvin Lloyd Langer
Jan. 26, 1924 — April 22, 2020
Calvin Lloyd Langer, age 96 of Hartford, born the 26th of January, 1924, in Arkdale, the son of Louis William and Marian Clara (Wright) Langer, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on April 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Allison. He is survived by brothers Philip and Gordon; wife, Betty; daughter, Cathy (husband, Warren Feutz); son, Steve (wife, Sheryl); grandchildren Amber Schauer (Darrin), Ashley Kuhaupt (Sam) Allen Feutz (Aleya), Gabriella Langer; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Makenzie, Kinsley, Everly, and Benjamin.
Funeral services will be postponed until further notice. Please visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com for updated service information.