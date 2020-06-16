WEST BEND
Camilla M. Kreis (nee Schloemer)
May 12, 1933 — June 13, 2020
Camilla M. Kreis (nee Schloemer), 87, of West Bend, found peace and was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1933, to the late Austin and Camilla (nee Farber) Schloemer in West Bend. On October 10, 1951, she was united in marriage to James Kreis in West Bend. Together they raised their six children, Camilla helped run the family owned auto body shop, Jim’s Autobody, and then later in life worked as a CNA in health care for many years. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Tennis Club and many golf leagues. As a child, she played baseball with her sisters. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Camilla was a big sports fan and loved to watch games and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers. She especially enjoyed spending time with all of her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Camilla leaves behind to cherish her memory include her six children, Jim (Terry) Kreis, Marilyn (Willie) Roell, Tom (Pat) Kreis, Peter (Diane) Kreis, Ralph (Sharon) Kreis and Penny (Brian Gebo) Kreis; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Mae Fischer and Verla Bilgo; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Kreis; her two sisters, Shirley Schloemer and Bernetta Sutherland; her two brothersin- law, Glenway Fischer and Auggie Bilgo; and many other brothers and sisters-in-law.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held for Camilla’s family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Jackson Crossings in Jackson for all their help and care.
