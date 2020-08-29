HARTFORD
Cara Lynn Scherer
Cara Lynn Scherer (nee Latz) of Hartford, age 62, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 22, 2020. Cara was born in Milwaukee on June 3, 1958, to John and Patricia (nee Wallner) Latz.
Cara was married to Paul D. Scherer on May 23, 1981, in West Bend. She was employed at Allcast in Allenton at the time of her death. She had also worked may years at Maysteel in Menomonee Falls and Amity in West Bend.
Cara is survived by her husband of 39 years, Paul, and two daughters, Sara (Brad) Otte of Hustisford and Paula (Andrew) Schmitz of Slinger, and one grandson, James Otte. James was always the apple of her eye next to Paul. She is further survived by many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; father- and mother in-law Arthur and Francis Scherer; and siblings John (Jack) Latz, Robin Probst, and Kenneth Latz.
Visitation will be held at Shimon Funeral Home of Hartford, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027, on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a small service to follow.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the family are preferred.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.