Carla A. Cowie, 88
Carla A. Cowie, of Grafton, was born to eternal life on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 88 years.
Carla was born on June 5, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Raoul Czerwinski and the late Frances (nee Kowalewski) Czerwinski. Immediately graduating from high school, she went on to work as a bookkeeper for U-Line Refrigeration, where she was a dedicated employee for over 40 years.
Carla was a very loving and caring person who not only volunteered her time at Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital, but she also knit hats for newborns, cancer patients, as well as the homeless. She was a longtime active member at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, and served as the president of the Women’s Guild. As much as she enjoyed doing so many things for others, her true love was spending time with her beloved family.
Carla is survived by her children: Todd (Cheryl) Cowie, Cindy Cowie, and Chris (Anne) Cowie; and grandchildren: Justin (Ashley) Cowie, Brandon
(Morgan) Cowie, Michael Cowie, and Colten Poellinger. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carla was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Ruth “Cookie” (Hank) Czerwinski and Raoul “Rocky” Czerwinski; and nephew, Tony Czerwinski.
Per Carla’s request, a private family visitation and Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Carla will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church are appreciated.
