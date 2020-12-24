Carol A. Doering-Beaster, 81
Carol A. Doering-Beaster (nee Hudy) passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Carol is survived by her children Scott (Kitty) Doering, David (Dawn) Doering, Jennifer (Jim) Hoffmann; grandchildren Shawn and Austin Hoffmann and Jessica, Royal and Casey Doering. She is further survived by her loving sister, Darlene Donahue; special niece, Mari (Richard) Kraemer; great-nephew Ryan Kraemer, great-nephew Kevin (Linda) Kraemer; great-niece, Megan (Dave) Karl; great-great-nephew Mason Karl and great-great-niece Harper Karl. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Beaster, and brother-in-law, Tom Donahue.
Carol was known as a hard and tireless worker through St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee. During her retirement, Carol and Don enjoyed seven wonderful years boating and on vacations to Door County and Florida. Carol was also a wonderful grandma who spoiled her grandchildren greatly, spending quite a lot of time with them. Carol will be missed by her entire family and friends.
Carol’s family would like to thank Horizon Home Care & Hospice for all their kind and compassionate care during this time.
Memorial Service to be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St. Grafton, WI 53024) at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.