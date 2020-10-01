SLINGER
Carol B. Lutz
Sept. 18, 1933 — Sept. 26, 2020
Carol B. Lutz (nee Schneider), 87, of Serenity Villa in Slinger, made her address change and joined her loved ones on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She died surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 18, 1933 to the late Joseph and Olive (nee Weninger) Schneider in Slinger. On October 3, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Lutz at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Nabob.
Carol was gifted with intelligence and used that gift to graduate from Misericordia Nursing College in 1958. She was a practicing registered nurse until she married Donald. She then took care of her family and everything that goes along with raising three children, maintaining a home, and supporting Donald’s business. Carol loved to read and could read a book a day if she was enjoying it. Her favorite thing to do was read a book while enjoying a cup of coffee with her dachshund on her lap.
Those Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Mary (Dan) Logan, John Lutz (Brenda), and Dr. Sue Weisse (Nick); three grandchildren: Molly Logan, Dominic Weisse, and Elizabeth Weisse; a brother, Robert “Bob” (JoAnn) Schneider; other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Schneider.
A private service in remembrance of Carol will be held.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.