Carol Jean Jakubowski
April 3, 1950 — Oct. 1, 2020
Carol Jean Jakubowski (Schneider), age 70 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020, peacefully at her home in West Bend. Carol was born on April 3, 1950, in Milwaukee to Emil and Dorothy Schneider (Elliot).
Carol graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale. She worked as a seamstress at Dreyer Meyer in Milwaukee. Carol enjoyed cooking, reading, writing stories, and watching the birds and animals outside her windows. Carol treasured spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She always wanted to see everyone happy, and loved sharing a good grandma joke.
Those Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Michael (Meghan) and Kevin (Joandra); seven grandchildren, Devon, Jordan, Anden, Zoey, Avarey, Sage, and Taylre; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Alyssa; sister, Susan (Gary) Teeter; and former husband, Richard Jakubowski.
Carol is further survived by nieces and nephews; special cousin, Mary; and dear friends, Colleen and Mark; as well as other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her loving parents, Emil and Dorothy; and sister, Kathleen (Gerhardt) Puhl.
Memorial service for Carol will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Carol’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Carol’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Bay West and the many doctors and nurses for the loving care they provided.
