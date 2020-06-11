Carol Jean Maumee, 70
Carol J. Maumee of Cedarburg passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Mequon, at the age of 70 years.
Carol was born on December 2, 1949, in Collingswood, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William Evans and Mildred (nee Kroberger) Evans. She was later united in marriage to George Maumee, on February 14, 1985, in Rochester, Minnesota. Together their marriage was blessed with two sons, Adam and Courtland. Carol worked as a floral designer, assisting with many weddings throughout her career. She was also very proud of the fact that she was asked to decorate the Pabst Mansion. Carol was a unique woman who loved to make people laugh.
Carol was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Post #288, in Cedarburg, and enjoyed spending the last five years with her husband, George wintering in Florida, where she made many friends. She was a very active person, but her pride and joy was spending time with her grandson, Wyatt, as well as the rest of her family. P.S. She always teased that she was easily distracted by bright shiny objects.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, George Maumee; sons, Adam (Tracy) Maumee and Courtland (Jessi) Maumee; grandson, Wyatt Adam Maumee; mother, Mildred Evans; and sister, Joanne (Mike) Morris. She is further survived by her two nieces, Allison and Jessica, other relatives and many friends. Memorials in memory of Carol can be made to the Women’s Auxiliary Post #288, of Cedarburg.
A private family service was held at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Maumee Family.
