NEWBURYPORT, MASS.
Carol Jean Werner
Feb. 19, 1929 — Oct. 27, 2020
Carol Jean Werner, 91, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport, Massachusetts.
Carol was born on February 19, 1929, in West Bend to Lester John and Amanda Alma Minna (Falk) Engelmann. After growing up and living in Wisconsin, Carol and Ralph spent many years working as a husband- and-wife team assisting with designing and opening many business traveler hotels across the Midwest and Colorado for the Brutger Equities Company. During the late 1980s, they settled in Florida and retired in Lakeland. Carol’s strong work ethic was well-known to her family and friends, as she worked as an office manager for Williams and Williams Merchandising Company to the age of 85. At her retirement, she moved to Newburyport, Mass. to be closer to her family.
Carol was a woman of faith and instilled that into her children. She was the glue that held the “circus” together. She loved golfing, dancing, playing cards (especially sheepshead) and enjoyed many laughs, stories and good times with her friends. Carol loved the holidays and was known for having her Christmas tree decorated the day after Halloween!
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; infant son, Jay Scott; and daughter in-law Linda. Carol is survived by one sister, Donna Klann of Mayville; three sons, Barry (Susan) of Atlantic, Virginia, Mark (Lisa) of Newburyport, Mass., and Patrick (Barbara) of Waxhaw, North Carolina. She was also the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and was beloved by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. “Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted” — Matthew 5:4.
Services and burial will be private. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950, is assisting Mrs. Werner’s family with her funeral arrangements.
To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.